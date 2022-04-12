America’s Next Top Model contestants accuse show of ‘traumatising’ them

Several former America’s Next Top Model contestants have accused the reality show of leaving them “traumatised”.

The show, hosted by Tyra Banks, features aspiring models competing for a big break in the industry, was also accused of putting “lives on the line for the sake of ratings”.

In a piece published by Business Insider, over 30 different women discussed their negative experiences of the show, which premiered in 2003.

Eugena Washington, who appeared on the seventh season, opened up about the moment she fell off a makeshift runway over a pool for a challenge.

Washington was told to walk over a narrow plank of wood in six-inch heels, which she claims was an “impossible task”. She also said she thought the challenge was “dangerous”.

She said of the challenge: “I felt like my life was being put on the line for ratings.”

Two unnamed models also claimed they were asked about personal matters on camera in order to provoke a reaction. Other models also allege that they have had panic attacks due to the show and that they had to sign a contract claiming America’s Next Top Model was not responsible for any injuries sustained during filming of the series.

A former employee of the production also told the publications: “You’re not looking at lifting women up. You’re not looking at giving them a real opportunity. You’re looking at trying to pit them against each other in a barrel full of crabs that are all trying to claw their way out.”

Aminat Ayinde also accused the show of “psychological warfare” after she was allegedly forced to use a hair product that she was allergic to during season 12.

She said that she believed Banks “doesn’t give a f***,” and that she had “lost all respect” for the host after the experience, which left her with a bald spot.

Other accusations range from former contestants claiming they were not allowed to access the internet or mobile phones during production to producers goading women to make them more upset for dramatic effect.

It is also alleged that models would regularly pass out during filming, and that many former contestants have been plagued by mental health issues since appearing on the show.

Last year, Banks addressed some of the criticism of the show on Twitter. She wrote: “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

(Getty Images)

She also said in an interview with Tamron Hall: “I was trying to push boundaries but was also torn to try to make sure that these girls could work, so it was a balance. It was like, ‘Oh, break beauty barriers’ but yeah, I can break them all I want on the show, but they’ll graduate from the show, and they won’t work.”

The Independent has contactacted representatives of Tyra Banks for comment.