Disney+ cancels show with 94 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score after just one season

Disney+ has pulled the plug on its critically acclaimed series American Born Chinese after just one season.

The fantasy-action series – which sees the reunion of Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu – follows Jin (Ben Wang), a high-schooler who becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods after he’s introduced to a new Chinese classmate.

According to Variety, the decision to cancel the series, which currently has a rating of 94 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, came down to viewership.

A source with knowledge of the situation reportedly told the outlet that while Disney approved of the show itself, its viewership did not justify a second season. Producers intend to shop the series to other networks and streamers, the source said.

The Independent has contacted Disney+ for further comment.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, American Born Chinese is based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name.

Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Sydney Taylor and Daniel Wu also feature.

Sydney Taylor, left, and Ben Wang in a scene from ‘American Born Chinese’ (Disney+)

Its Disney+ debut in May came on the heels of the 2023 Oscar Awards, which saw Quan and Yeoh win Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress respectively for their portrayals in the Best Picture winner, EEAAO.

Earlier at the February Sag Awards ceremony, veteran actor James Hong, 94, accompanied his castmates onstage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

“My first movie was with Clark Gable,” Hong told the audience, referring to the 1955 adventure romance Soldier of Fortune.

“But back in those days – I have to tell you this,” he continued.

“The leading role was played by these guys with their eyes taped up like this and they talk like this,” he said, pulling the corner of his eyes up with his fingers and mimicking an overdramatic Chinese accent.

“And the producer said the Asians were not good enough and they are not box office. But look at us now, huh?!”

American Born Chinese is available to stream on Disney+.