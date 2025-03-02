Jessica Lange bluntly shuts down American Horror Story question

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Lange is really done with American Horror Story.

The actor starred in the first five seasons of Monster showrunner Ryan Murphy’s long-running anthology series, playing a variety of characters across each.

Lange’s swansong on the show, in 2018’s Apocalypse, saw her reprise the role of Constance Langdon, the character she won an Emmy for playing for her work in the first ever season, Murder House.

With the forthcoming 13th season rumoured to be the last one, many fans are hopeful that Lange could make a return – but it seems they won’t get their wish.

The Oscar-winning star, 75, was asked about the subject during an appearance at the Glasgow Film Festival, where she was prompting a new version of Eugene O’Neill play Long Day’s Journey Into Night, and when asked if she’ll be in new episodes, she said: “Oh, Christ no.”

“I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it,” Lange told SPIN1038.

The interviewer then alerted Lange to the fact that season 13 could be the last and asked her if this notion would make her reconsider. Lange, smiling, replied: “No.”

open image in gallery Jessica Lange attended the Glasgow Film Festival ( Getty Images )

Murphy has found huge success with the American Horror Story format, translating it into American Crime Story and American Sports Story, which focused on the rise and fall of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

Over the years, American Horror Story, which regularly stars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Zachary Quinto, starred high-profile figures including Kathy Bates, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

To date, American Crime Story has focused on the OJ Simpson case, the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace and the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Lange has also worked with Murphy on the series Feud, which depicted the rivalry between Hollywood stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Murphy, who collaborates on the American Horror Story shows with Brad Falchuk, has emulated his anthology success on Netflix with the Monster franchise.

open image in gallery Jessica Lange made a cameo in 2018 series ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ ( FX )

Season one saw him reunite with Peters for a controversial series focused on Jeffrey Dahmer while season two depicted the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons Lyle and Erik.