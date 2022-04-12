American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.

Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.

Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now.

“Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with more iconic Idol performance coming up for you right now.”

Anderson herself shared a message on Instagram following the episode, telling her fans: “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

‘American Idol' star Kenedi Anderson quits show (ABC)

Anderson became an early frontrunner after her audition, which saw her perform a piano cover of Lady Gaga’s “Applause”.

She received a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Anderson was so well-liked that she was one of three contestants to be given a platinum ticket that fast-tracked her past Hollywood Week.