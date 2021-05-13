American Idol performer pulls out of final after video of KKK-style hood emerges

American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy has been eliminated from the show after insensitive footage of him sitting next to someone wearing what appeared to resemble a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) hood emerged on the internet.

The 16-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news. He wrote: “Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol.”

“There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down,” he wrote.

“I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me,” he concluded.

Kennedy made his way to top the five finalists prior to his removal from the show.

He was competing against Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, and Willie Spence.

The singer’s mother clarified with a local newspaper in South Carolina, stating that her son was not racist and the hood was inspired by the horror filmThe Strangers: Prey At Night.