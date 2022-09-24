American Pickers: Fired presenter Frank Fritz makes merchandise calling for his return
The former presenter was not asked to return to the show after going on hiatus in 2020
American Pickers star Frank Fritz is apparently not over his firing from the show.
Fritz left the show in March 2020 to undergo back surgery, however, in July 2021, his costar Mike Wolfe confirmed that Fritz would not be returning to the show.
Fritz was was open about his desire to return to the show, saying: “I’d still like to get back to my job, I miss my friends and my people and being on the road and meeting all those different characters.”
Nevertheless, he has since been replaced by Wolfe’s brother Robbie.
Visiting his store in Illinois, Frank Fritz Finds, The Sun discovered that Fritz has begun selling merchandise criticising the show and calling for his return.
The tabloid published photos of t-shirts in the store reading: “I want Frank back.”
Since Fritz left the show, his relationship with Wolfe appears to have been icy.
“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is,” Fritz previously told The Sun.
“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.
“That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”
In July this year, Wolfe revealed the news that Fritz had suffered a stroke.
“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram.
“There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital.
“Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”
In response, Fritz’s friend told Quad-City Times that the star was “not prepared at the time for his condition to be published” but was “grateful for all the prayers and well wishes”.
