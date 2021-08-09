American Pickers star Frank Fritz has lashed out at his co-presenter Mike Wolfe.

It was announced in July that Fritz had left the History Channel series, with Mike Wolfe stating he would “miss” Fritz and “pray for all food things for him on the next part of his journey”.

Fritz claimed to doubt the sincerity of the words, however, with the TV personality telling The Sun: “Mike’s statement was bulls***; somebody wrote it out for him.”

Fritz, 55, continued: “I don’t believe in 10 years he’s said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing.”

The star’s future on the show was left up in the air when it returned for its first post-pandemic episode without him. Reports then broke claiming that Fritz had exited the show, but he has now said he “didn’t leave”.

“I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came,” he said, adding that Wolfe never called him to see how the surgery went.

In fact, Fritz said that he hasn’t spoken to Wolfe “for two years”, adding: “I don’t like people that lie to people. I’m not a liar just for the fact that my brain can’t remember if I lied or not. I don’t lie to people, even if it hurts.”

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz presented ‘American Pickers’ together (History Channel Cineclipse Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

He continued: “If it hurts your feelings, I’m sorry. If you don’t like me anymore, that’s your problem. And if he doesn’t like it, then maybe he should have f***ing called me. Maybe he should have called and said ‘Hey, how’s your back doing?’”

American Pickers follows antique and collectible pickers as they travel around the US to buy various items for resale, for clients, or for their personal collections.

The Independent has contacted The History Channel for comment.