American Primeval creator shares tantalising detail about season 2 of Netflix series

A tantalising detail has been unearthed about the fate of American Primeval.

The new series has become a hit for Netflix since its release earlier this month, shooting to the top of its most-watched charts alongside other big releases, Miss You and XO, Kitty.

Created by Friday Night Lights’ Peter Berg, American Primeval, starring Betty Gilpin, Taylor Kitsch and Dane DeHaan, is a gritty western following a mother and son fleeing from their past while confronting a the harsh landscape of the American West.

After tearing through the show’s seven episodes, Netflix users have been left wondering whether it will return – and a clue about what a follow-up season would look like has arrived thanks to Berg.

It’s currently unknown if American Primeval will return considering Netflix has labelled the show a miniseries, which typically means a release lasting for just one run.

However, its success will no doubt lead to discussions around a second season. Other shows that started life as a miniseries, but ended up being recommissioned due to big ratings, were The White Lotus and Shōgun.

When asked about the possibility of a follow-up, Berg confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re talking about it right now.”

He also shone the light on what a new season would look like after being told the character of Isaac was “ripe for a prequel series”.

Berg replied: “Good pick. That’s the way we’d go if we do it, and I don’t know if we will, but that would be the way we would go.”

Isaac is played in the series by Kitsch, who played Tim Riggins in Berg’s Friday Night Lights.

Taylor Kitsch as Isaac in ‘American Primeval’ ( Netflix )

Also starring in American Primeval are Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Shawnee Pourier and Kim Coates.

The Independent spoke to cast member DeHaan, who plays Jacob Pratt, a Mormon travelling west when he and his family are attacked and left for dead during the Mountain Meadows Massacre.

The actor said of the series: “It’s hard to put into words how intense this show really is,” adding: “American Primeval is like if you tookYellowstone, doused it in gasoline and set it on fire.”