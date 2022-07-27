Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

America’s Got Talent judges stunned by school shooting survivor’s emotional audition

Simon Cowell described the performance as ‘one of those auditions that I’ll never forget’

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 27 July 2022 17:14
<p>School shooting survivor Ava Swiss on ‘America’s Got Talent'</p>

School shooting survivor Ava Swiss on ‘America’s Got Talent'

(NBC)

The judges of America’s Got Talent were left stunned by the audition of school shooting survivor Ava Swiss.

Ava Swiss is an 18-year-oldd senior at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where a gunman claimed the lives of four students last November, injuring seven others.

Appearing on the popular US talent show, Swiss delivered an emotional rendition of “Remember” by Lauren Daigle.

All four judges were visibly blown away by her performance, giving the contestant a standing ovation.

“It’s been hard,” the teenager said at the start of her appearance. “I remember my brother and I, we were talking to each other, and we said there’s no way we were ever stepping foot back in the school. But we’ve actually been in person in school for about two months now, so things are getting better.

Recommended

“When I sing [this song], I remember the good. I remember my community, my family – just the love and I remember that it’s all there for me and it’ll help me get where I need to be,” she added. “So that’s why I’m so grateful I’m able to be here today and I can share it with more people than I ever thought I could.”

Simon Cowell described the moment as “one of those auditions that I’ll never forget”.

Sofia Vergara, meanwhile, said: “It took my breath away. You were not just singing, you were showing us your feelings and it gave me goosebumps.”

The full performance can be watched here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in