America’s Got Talent: Extreme has suspended production after a stuntman got injured in an accident.

Jonathan Goodwin was taken to a hospital on Thursday (14 October) after apparently getting sandwiched between two cars in mid-air during a rehearsal, according to footage published by TMZ.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date,” a production spokesperson told People.

“The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”

Goodwin, an escape artist who was a contestant on the show, was strapped into a straightjacket during the stunt, while two cars were set up to crash into each other at a given moment.

Due to a timing issue, Goodwin freed himself and fell as the cars collided into each other.

“During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act,” a spokesperson for the show told People in an original statement following the accident.

“He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

America’s Got Talent: Extreme is a spin-off of the talent show America's Got Talent, on which Goodwin appeared last year.