America’s Got Talent contestant Nightbirde has left the competition to focus on cancer treatment.

The singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, announced her departure from the show in an Instagram post on Monday (2 August).

During her audition, which aired in June, Marczewski, from Zanesville, Ohio, sang an original song titled “It's Okay”. The 30-year-old told judges at the time that she had been coping with cancer and had “some cancer in [her] lungs, spine, and liver”.

At the time, the song earned praise from judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell. “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” Marczewski told them.

Cowell then awarded her a Golden Buzzer, meaning the singer would have progressed straight to the live shows.

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honour and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider,” Nightbirde wrote on Instagram.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it – but we knew that already.”

She thanked fans for their support, adding: “Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”