Amy Dowden has revealed that she has fractured her foot, forcing her to pull out of appearing in Strictly Come Dancing’s iconic Blackpool week.

The professional dancer, 33, who first joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, announced that she could no longer compete in the BBC show earlier this year after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and started receiving chemotherapy treatment.

This meant that Dowden had not been involved in the dancing show in a competitive capacity, but she had still been appearing in a number of the episodes throughout the ongoing 21st series.

In a new health update, Dowden shared the “heartbreaking” news on Thursday (16 November) that she has fractured her foot and will no longer be able to appear in the remaining episodes of the show.

The news comes as a blow to Dowden who, last week, gave fans the welcome update that she had completed all eight rounds of chemotherapy, as she shared a video ringing the traditional end of treatment bell to celebrate.

“Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot,” Dowden wrote on Instagram.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months,” she added.

“2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!”

Dowden has still made several appearances on the latest series of the dancing show, despite not competing for the first year since she joined in 2017.

In October, Dowden made a surprise appearance on the show when she arrived in a sparkly gown to the show’s terms and conditions. Dowden later revealed that she decided to “brave the bald” just moments before appearing in front of the cameras, with the professional dancer crediting her Strictly cast members for giving her the “courage” to ditch her wig.

Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, and underwent a mastectomy in July. The professional dancer was later told she would have to begin a course of chemo after doctors discovered the cancer had spread.

However, on 9 November, Dowden celebrated after she had completed all eight rounds of chemotherapy.

“We are finally here,” the Welsh ballroom dancer wrote on Instagram, as she arrived at the hospital for her final session of chemotherapy. “I’ve cried all morning! Right an afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell! Will never take it for granted! Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit! You are all amazing NHS, all true heroes.”

Despite not being able to compete, the dancer has still been heavily involved in the ongoing season of Strictly. Last week, the BBC shared a video of the professional dancer hosting a gameshow with the cast of this year’s competition.

In a mini-episode, which constitutes part of the “extra” content the BBC rolls out during the series, the Welsh dancer is the host of the gameshow “Gamey with Amy”.

The video clip, which was posted on social media, received high praise from fans who have been delighted to see Dowden participating in this year’s Strictly festivities despite not being able to compete in a professional capacity due to her ongoing cancer treatment.

“Amy you are so good at this. I wanna see you with your own quiz show series please,” wrote one fan.

“I love that you guys are keeping Amy involved in the series even though she’s not well enough to dance,” wrote another fan. “I can’t wait for her to get better and be back on the dance floor where she belongs.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s continues Saturday 18 November at 18.40pm on BBC One.