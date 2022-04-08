New Amy Poehler-narrated reality show will help people prepare to die

A new reality show that helps people prepare to die has been ordered for NBC’s streaming site, Peacock.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is based on Margareta Magnusson’s bestselling 2017 book of the same name. The creators of Queer Eye, Scout Productions, and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions will collaboratively produce the unscripted series.

David Collins, executive producer at Scout Productions, said: “What a full-circle moment to bring a splashy series to Peacock nearly twenty years after Queer Eye for the Straight Guy launched on Bravo. Queer Eye reshaped the way we look at life, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will transform the way we look at death.”

Similar to Marie Kondo-style organisation, Swedish Death Cleaning – or döstädning – is a process of decluttering your belongings so that no one is burdened with the task when you die. The series, narrated by Poehler, will star a Death Cleaner who will declutter a new home every episode, uncovering and undoing decades of collecting.

According to Peacock, the show will see individuals liberated from their clutter, allowing them to pass on treasured mementos and their stories to family, friends and neighbours before they die.

Rod Aissa, vice president of unscripted content at NBC, said: “In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside.

“We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go,” said Aissa.

In the UK and Ireland, Peacock is available at no extra cost to Sky and NOW customers.