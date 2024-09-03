Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

1,000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton is facing charges of child endangerment and drug possession after being arrested at a Tennessee zoo over the Labor Day weekend.

On Monday (September 2), the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a guest who had reportedly been bitten by a camel at the Tennessee Safari Park.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the department said in a Facebook post.

36-year-old Slaton, the reality star who has appeared on the TLC series alongside her sister Tammy Slaton-Willingham since its 2020 premiere, was arrested “on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”

A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was in the vehicle with Slaton, was also arrested on the same charges.

Both were booked into the Crockett County Jail.

The Independent has contacted TLC for comment. A personal representative for Slaton was not immediately available.

open image in gallery Amy and Tammy Slaton of ‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ ( Warner Bros/TLC )

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the authorities added in the post. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

It is not known if Slaton was with her two children at the time. Slaton shares two sons, Gage Deon, four, and Glenn Allen, two, with her ex-husband Michael Halterman.

“My heart is full,” Slaton said after the birth of her second son on a 2023 episode of 1,000-Lb Sisters. “Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I’ve always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Last March, she and Haltmerman announced they were getting divorced after four years of marriage.

Speaking with People in December 2023 following the divorce, Slaton described her mental health as “the worst it’s ever been.”

“And it wasn’t just affecting me, it was affecting Gage and Glenn. So it was just rough,” she admitted.

Slaton found fame leading TLC’s reality series 1,000-Lb Sisters with her older sister Tammy.

The show, which chronicles the lives of the Slaton Sisters as they attempt to lose weight, wrapped its fifth season earlier this year and is expected to return for its sixth season sometime this fall.

Before they became reality stars, Slaton and Tammy posted vlogs and product reviews on YouTube, where they gained a dedicated following. Slaton still uploads videos on YouTube, though much less frequently.