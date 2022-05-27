Amybeth McNulty fans ‘screaming’ to finally see Anne With an E star in new Stranger Things role: ‘So slay’
The actor plays Vickie, a potential love interest for a series regular
Fans are celebrating the first appearance of Amybeth McNulty in the new season of Stranger Things, which was released on Netflix on Friday (27 May).
The Anne With an E star plays Vickie, a member of the school marching band and a potential love interest for Robin Buckley, played by series regular Maya Hawke.
Netflix previously announced that McNulty was set to star in season four of the megahit sci-fi series, but her character was conspicuously absent from trailers.
Now, fans are finally celebrating getting a glimpse of the actor in her new role.
“GUYS @AmybethMcNulty AS VICKIE. I’M SCREAMING!!!!!!!” wrote one user.
“Amybeth McNulty in Stranger Things 4 is the best thing that has ever happened,” posted another.
“Stranger Things is so slay, like Maya Hawke and Amybeth McNulty [as] gay lovers, who could’ve imagined,” wrote a fan.
The new series of Stranger Things marks McNulty’s first appearance in a Netflix programme since her beloved series Anne With an E, an adaptation of the Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery, was cancelled after three seasons.
“I’m so thrilled to see Amybeth McNulty in #StrangerThings4. Her performance as Anne Shirley in the coming-of-age period drama in Netflix, Anne with an E, remains to be one of my most favourite heart tugging characters,” wrote a fan who was happy to see her back.
