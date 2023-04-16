Ana de Armas says she learned English aged 26 by watching Friends

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ana de Armas talked about learning English when she moved to the US during her Saturday Night Livehosting debut on Saturday (15 April).

Starting her monologue, the Cuban star of Blonde and Bond film No Time to Die greeted the audience in Spanish, before opening up about her experience coming to the United States.

“I speak English,” de Armas said, “But I didn’t when I first got to the US. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching Friends.”

She joked: “Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing?”

De Armas then did an impression of the fan-favorite sitcom character, saying: “I mean look at me now – could I be any better at English?”

The Academy Award nominee also told a story about how Robert de Niro, who she met on her first American film Hands of Stone, had paid a surprise visit to de Armas’s father when he visited Cuba. She said her father was “hysterical” when he called her to tell her what had happened.

“That was such a kind gesture, and I have been so fortunate to work with so many wonderful actors,” de Armas said. “My dad was so proud of me, and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here.”

De Armas’s new film Ghosted, which she stars in alongside Chris Evans, will be released on Apple TV+ on 21 April.

She is also set to appear with Keanu Reeves in Ballerina, the next film in the John Wick movie series. That’s expected to arrive in 2024.