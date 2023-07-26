Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bobby Lee, the actor who plays podcast host Jackie Nee in the Sex and the City spin-offAnd Just Like That, has opened up about getting sober after being too high and drunk to film a scene with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Speaking on Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast, Lee said he was “blackout drunk” in Hawaii when his agent called to say they needed him in New York to film.

Lee, 51, said he wasn’t expecting to begin shooting for a few days still, so he knocked back “600mg of THC” and “got s***faced” meaning that when he landed in New York, he was “in a blackout” state.

Lee recalled that when he realised he was meant to go straight from the airport to the film set, he started to panic.

“My face just became drenched with sweat,” the actor told Bilson. “I remember going there, being so high and drunk, and when I was reading the script I couldn’t even understand what the f*** it was even saying.”

The scene required Lee to multitask, with his character (Nee) crossing a busy Manhattan road alongisde Parker’s Carrie while the pair were chatting.

“I couldn’t even say the f***ing first line. It was a nightmare,” Lee said. “I remember saying to myself, ‘This is never going to happen again. I have to get sober. This is insane.’”

Bobby Lee and Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘And Just Like That’ (Sky)

He added: “That could’ve been a career-ender. It was a huge opportunity. It’s insane what my disease does.”

Lee is also known for his stand-up comedy and his roles in the 2008 movie Pineapple Express and the TV show Reservation Dogs.

And Just Like That has been a somewhat strange addition to the Sex and the City franchise. The absence of Kim Cattrall’s much-loved character Samantha as well as the controversial storylines for Miranda (played by Cynthia Nixon) are among the numerous reasons fans have been left disappointed by the series. Read The Independent’s two-star review of the season two opener here.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP