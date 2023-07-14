And Just Like That goes extremely meta in response to ridicule of Che Diaz character

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King has confirmed that the scathing focus group scene in the latest episode was a response to all the ridicule of the character Che Diaz.

When the Sex and the City reboot came out in 2021, it introduced a non-binary comedian – Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez – as Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) love interest.

Che was mocked by viewers in season one because they felt like a caricature of a non-binary person, who did basic stand-up routines and gave cringey, overly simplistic life affirmations.

The Independent’s Adam White wrote last year: “The vortex of bafflement at the centre of [And Just Like That season one] has been Che. Introduced as Carrie’s boss and co-host on the sex and gender podcast XY & Me, Che is a cannabis-smoking, groupie-collecting lifestyle guru and almost hypnotically un-fun comedian. Think of them as Oprah if she said ‘pussy’ a lot, or a cruise ship entertainer you’d want to throw overboard.”

This week, in the fifth episode of And Just Like That, “Trick or Treat”, Che listens to a focus group give feedback on their new sitcom. Che agrees with several of their criticisms, but begins to well up when they hear one person describing them as a “walking Boomer joke” and “a bulls*** version of what the nonbinary experience is”.

Confirming that the scene was a direct response to online criticisms of the series, King told TheWrap: “Season two of And Just Like That – in regards to Che – has to start with the reaction to what season one of Che was, which was judging a book by the cover.”

He said he “couldn’t understand” the criticism because he thinks Ramirez is a “spectacular actor”.

“So I was like, ‘OK, where’s this coming from? And what do we do with it?’” he said.

He explained that while season one Che was defined by their “cockiness, bravura, sexuality”, they needed to become “vulnerable, knocked for a loop, insecure” for season two.

Also speaking to the publication, Ramirez said: “Michael Patrick King and I had a meeting before season two even started, and we both agreed that it would be so exciting and interesting to see Che confront a system like Hollywood.

“The most authentic version of themselves is not welcomed.”

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez in ‘And Just Like That' (Sky)

They added: “I’ve been in many, many focus groups, and there’s always some wounding that happens in there. But what we really wanted to talk about was the fact that sometimes what you’re trying to do is not reflected, even by the people that you think you’re doing it for. It just says that you can’t have one experience speak for others.”

Ramirez said they have “healthy boundaries” and have not let the criticisms affect them in real life: “As an artist and a storyteller who’s very clear about not being the characters they play, I am not really letting any kind of opinions into my process.”

They added: “It was really fun to play a character that elicits a strong reaction and sparks really important conversations.”

New episodes of And Just Like That are released on Thursdays on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.