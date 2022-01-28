Cynthia Nixon has said that she was impressed with And Just Like That for addressing Kim Cattrall’s absence “head on”.

The Samantha Jones actor did not return for the Sex and the City spin-off series after publicly falling out with her former co-stars, in particular Sarah Jessica Parker.

When the series first aired in December, it was revealed that Samantha had moved to London and cut all ties from her friends after being dropped as Carrie’s (Parker) publicist.

However, she is still referenced throughout the series and even sends a hand-written note at Mr Big’s funeral.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (27 January) night, Nixon – who plays Miranda – admitted that she was proud of the way the show had handled Cattrall not being there.

“I thought it was great,” Nixon said. “I mean, I have to say I love how we addressed it head-on in the first minute.”

With host Andy Cohen agreeing, she continued: “I loved how there began to be layers of it. There’s the thing you tell Bitsy Von Muffling and then there’s the way you talk about it amongst each other.

“And I have to say – spoiler alert for any of you who haven’t seen it yet – but I felt like the flowers at the funeral were just. And I love how, you know, we keep checking in with her from time to time. I love that.”

(HBO)

The final episode of And Just Like That will air next week (Thursday 3 February) on Sky Comedy and Now in the UK and HBO Max in the US.

It is not currently known whether the show will return for a second season.