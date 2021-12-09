Sex and the City has finally revealed what happened to Samantha, following actor Kim Cattrall’s dramatic exit from the series.

And Just Like That..., the much anticipated sequel series to the original show, began Thursday (9 December), with its opening scene revealing that Samantha is no longer speaking to her friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

Echoing elements of Cattrall’s real-life falling out with Parker, Samantha ended her friendship with Carrie after she was terminated as the latter’s publicist.

“It’s kind of like she’s dead, we never talk about her,” Carrie tells Miranda in one of the revival’s earliest scenes. “She stopped returning my calls.”

“Her pride got damaged,” adds Miranda.

Despite Carrie’s attempts to mend fences with Samantha, she confesses that she was left hurt by her former friend. “I thought I was more to her than an ATM.”

In the same scene, Miranda confirms that neither she nor Charlotte (Kristin Davis) had spoken to Samantha, either, despite texting and calling her in an attempt to mend fences.

“I guess that’s all we could do,” Miranda says. “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever,” Carrie adds, sadly.

Viewers also learn that Samantha has left New York, and now lives in London.

Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City’ (HBO)

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha in the franchise, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character.

She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall called her “cruel” and posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

Parker has always denied falling out with Cattrall and has insisted she doesn’t dislike her co-star.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Noth, who plays Mr Big. said of Cattrall: “I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

And Just Like That is available to watch in the UK on Sky Comedy and NOW. Here’s everything you need to remember about Sex and the City before watching it.