And Just Like That star exits suddenly ahead of new season

Karen Pittman will not return for the third season of And Just Like That.

The actor, 37, played Professor Nya Wallace in the first two seasons of the Sex and the City spin-off series.

Variety reports that her departure is due to scheduling conflicts.

In a statement, a spokesperson for streaming service Max said: “It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That.

“As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.

“Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That. Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Karen Pittman finds the door at a press call for ‘And Just Like That’ in 2023 (Getty Images for Max)

Pittman is a series regular on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and was recently announced among the cast for Netflix’s adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel Forever.

Last month, it was reported that Sara Ramírez would also not be returning as her divisive character Che Diaz for the next season of And Just Like That.

And Just Like That is set years after the events of Sex and the City and sees a number of the original cast members reprise their roles, including Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), although Kim Catrall (who played Samantha Jones) was notably absent.

Following the season two finale last year, The Independent’s Adam White called And Just Like That “the worst show on television”.

“So when it came down to it, even Samantha Jones couldn’t save And Just Like That,” wrote White. “Appearing for a brief cameo at the beginning of today’s season two finale, Kim Cattrall came accessorised with camp, colour and a fake British accent. Calling from a London taxi to say she couldn’t make Carrie’s bon voyage party for her apartment, Samantha brought much-needed fizz to a show dryer than sandpaper. Gosh, she was missed.”

He added: “Cattrall ended up dodging a bullet – over the course of its frustrating, punishing and routinely inexplicable second season, And Just Like That has become the worst show on television.”