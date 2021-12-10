Sarah Jessica Parker’s And Just Like That... co-star has defended the actor from cultural appropriation claims.

Sarita Choudhury stars in the Sex and the City reboot, playing real estate broker Seema Patel.

After filming her scenes, images of Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw wearing a traditional Indian sari for a celebratory scene involving Seema leaked online.

On social media, Parker was then accused of cultural appropriation for wearing the sari – with Choudhury acknowledging she knew this would be the case if images made their way online.

However, she says the photos takes Carrie’s costume decision out of context.

“When you see the scene, you’ll get it,” she told Deadline at a premiere event for the new series, which began this week.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been defended by ‘And Just Like That’ co-star Sarita Choudhury (HBO Max)

“Even I thought to myself that if they take paparazzi shots people will think this is cultural appropriation and it is so not. I’m Indian. Sarah Jessica Parker is aware of these things.”

And Just Like That... reunites three of the main Sex and the City cast members – Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – and addresses the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha in the very first scene.

Find our verdict on the new show, which airs in the US on HBO Max and in the UK on Sky Comedy, here.