New images from the set of the upcoming Sex and the City reboot hint that trouble is brewing between Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth, who starred respectively as Bradshaw and Big in the HBO show, were photographed on set on Monday morning (2 August) in New York City.

Images published by Page Six show Parker and Noth apparently rehearsing a scene in which their characters look to be having a strained conversation.

Big was one of Carrie’s love interests throughout Sex and the City’s six seasons. The pair eventually married in the first Sex and the City movie (released in 2008), and renewed their commitment in the second film (released in 2010).

And Just Like That... was announced by HBO Max in January this year. In addition to Parker as Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are returning respectively as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

Sarah Jessica Parler and Chris Noth in the 2008 ‘Sex and the City’ movie (New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones, has declined to return to the franchise. She said in 2017 she was “moving on” from the character and has had a publicly strained relationship with Parker.

The upcoming 10-episode remake will focus on Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties”, according to HBO Max’s logline.