And Just Like That: Season 2 is officially renewed

And Just Like That... has officially been renewed for its second season.

The Sex and the City spinoff continues the story of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life in their 50s.

An official air date for the new series is yet to be revealed, but executive producer Michael Patrick King has released an official statement.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors,” he commented. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

While no official announcement has been made about which of the cast is returning, the show’s official Twitter account released a video compilation alongside the news, which included snippets of characters Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), and Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).

Alongside the video, the caption reads: “Hello again, lovers...”

In the first season that premiered in December 2021, the three friends went through a mix of life-altering events from the death of Mr Big to Miranda discovering her sexuality.

The series is executive produced by the leading trio Parker, Nixon, and Davis.

And Just Like That... season one can be streamed on HBO Max in the US and Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.