Star Wars fans aren’t too happy with Disney following an inadvertent update about Andor season two.

Andor premiered in September 2022 and won acclaim from viewers, with many calling it the best standalone series based on the long-running science-fiction franchise, surpassing The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and even The Mandalorian.

Following the conclusion of the series, fans have been eagerly awaiting details about the forthcoming season, which was announced before the show had even begun: Andor was devised as a two-season show focused on the character Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna in 2016 prequel Rogue One.

While 2022 was expected to be an Andor-less year, it was announced, at fan event at Star Wars Celebration in April, that the series would return next year.

However, going by Disney’s current slate of projects, Andor will not be airing in 2024 after all – the official release schedule includes many Star Wars spin-offs, but the series is not one of them.

While unconfirmed, the delay is believed to have been caused by the writers and actors strikes, which rocked the status of numerous Hollywood projects throughout the Autumn until its conclusion last month.

This has led to outrage and upset among the fandom. “Throw away 2024 then,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Welp, 2024 is a wash.” Another fan agreed, stating: “Absolutely gutted about this! Andor is my favourite Star Wars project & I can’t wait for the next season. 2024 just became a bit dimmer.”

Meanwhile, plenty of others suggested they did not mind the show being delayed as it meant Lucasfilm would have more time to make the second season as good as the first.

“Absolutely wish it came next year but I want them to have all the time they need,” a viewer said as another posted: “Good! Take all the time to make it as peak as Season 1. I’ll wait.”

Diego Luna in the acclaimed ‘Andor’ (Disney)

The Independent has contacted Disney and Lucasfilm for comment.