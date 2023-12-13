Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hollywood actors and co-workers responded with shock and heartbreak over the death of Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning star best known for his work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Braugher, 61, died on Monday (11 December) after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen said.

Friends and fans paid glowing tributes to the actor and said he was “gone too soon”, describing him as a generous, talented and hilarious person, with some sharing anecdotes of their time working with him.

Braugher’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews called him an “irreplaceable talent” and said: “I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you”.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” said Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in an Instagram post.

“I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much,” Crews added.

“Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Ryan Case, the director and editor on the US sitcom in which he played Captain Raymond Holt, shared her memories with him in a thread, saying her cheeks hurt from laughing when she was with him.

“Several members of the crew once told me they’d never seen someone smile as much as me when I was discussing Sex and the City at length over a long lunch on an empty set with Andre,” she said. “My cheeks actually hurt.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“If there weren’t men like Andre in this business I probably would’ve quit it a long time ago. The world is worse without him,” Case added.

The Homicide: Life on the Street actor was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards in his career and won two, including the first in 1998 for his performance in the drama series Homicide. His second Emmy came for his performance in Thief, where played the role of a leader of a crew planning a high-stakes heist.

He got married in 1991 to Ami Brabson after the two met when they were cast together in Homicide. He is survived by her and their three children.

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Detective Charles Boyle on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, remembered Braugher’s his commitment to his family. Truglio said Braugher loved his wife and the three boys very much and “flew back every weekend from the show to be with” them.

“We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami,” Truglio said.

“What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well …*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*… but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice,” he said.

“I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.”

Dirk Blocker, who starred as Detective Michael Hitchcock on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, remembered him as: “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer.”

“I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family,” Blocker added.

“Sad. I got to know Andre a little while doing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pilot. He was a kind, thoughtful, supremely talented person. The way he and Andy’s opposite approaches to acting baffled & then slowly influenced each other was a magical dynamic that was the heart of the show,” wrote filmmaker Christopher Miller.

Television networks NBC and Universal Television and Fox also paid tribute to the actor.

“He infused Det. Frank Pembleton on ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ with both righteous ferocity and quiet dignity. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ His performances will continue to inspire future generations and we will miss him tremendously,” said NBC and Universal Television which produced Homicide and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Fox said: “Everyone at Fox is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.”

Mike Royce, who co-created Men of a Certain Age in which Braugher starred, said the news is “impossible for me to process”.

“He was the best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss.”

“Andre Braugher’s Holt on BROOKLYN 99 was one of my favorite TV characters of all time,” said screenwriter and comic book writer Brian Lynch.

“His deadpan delivery balanced the insanity of the show perfectly. And he was able to convey such warmth even as he was doing his masterful slow burn. May he Rest in Peace.

David Simon, screenwriter and producer best known for his work on The Wire, said: I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better.

“Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”