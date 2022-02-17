Andrew Garfield says he wants to do Strictly Come Dancing after potential Oscar win

Andrew Garfield has said he wants to compete in Strictly Come Dancing if he wins an Oscar in the 2022 awards ceremony.

The tick, tick…BOOM! star was recently nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his portrayal of Rent composer Jonathan Larson.

In an interview on this Friday’s (18 February) episode of The Graham Norton Show, Garfield spoke about the nomination and his career plans going forward.

When asked if he would do a stage musical, he replied, “I would love to, but you need to be a thoroughbred. I have the deepest respect for those performers.”

The actor then admitted that he is a fan of the BBC’s flagship celebrity dance competition.

“I hate to confess it, but I would absolutely love to do Strictly. It’s on the bucket list,” he said to host Graham Norton, before claiming: “If I win the Oscar I will come back and do it!”

Prior to this year’s nomination, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for his work in the war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Andrew Garfield plays Jonathan Larson in ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’ (Netflix/AP)

Upon hearing that he’d been featured as a contender for the second time, Garfield took some time to think about what winning would mean to him.

“[I thought] ‘Gosh, this would be nice if it happened,’ and I kind of owned it for the first time in my life,” he recalled.

“You get to a certain age, and you think you would like it to happen. I do care, and it’s wonderful, really, really lovely.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC One.