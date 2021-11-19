Journalists and TV viewers are reacting to the news that Andrew Marr is leaving the BBC after 21 years.

The veteran presenter announced he was quitting the broadcaster to “get his own voice back”. He said he was leaving behind “many happy memories and wonderful colleagues”.

Marr is moving over the Global media, where he will write and present political and cultural shows, including presenting for stations including LBC and Classic FM.

There have been many reactions to Marr leaving the BBC, which he joined in 2000 as the political editor for BBC News.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations on the new role but this is a huge blow for the BBC and for those of us who rely on The Andrew Marr Show to set us up for the week ahead. Wishing the very best, to the best.”

“Wow. Big moment and big loss,” said Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy. “The Marr Show has become the last place where politicians who won’t regularly appear elsewhere can be held to account. A very difficult and important decision on what and who comes next.”

The BBC’s political correspondent Chris Mason bid a fond farewell to his colleague, writing: “A brilliant broadcaster and journalist, Andrew Marr is always supportive of colleagues too — to present the news & review the papers on your show a career highlight for me.”

Count Binface, the satirical political candidate who ran for Mayor of London, tweeted: “Congratulations on a fine BBC career, Mr Marr! It was a pleasure to meet you in Uxbridge on election night 2019.”

He added: “You are welcome to visit the other BBC (Binface Battle Cruiser) anytime. Don’t just go global, go galactic.”

LBC host Eddie Mair, who Marr will soon be able to call a colleague, joked: “It turns out that three years ago Global wanted to hire Marr but because of a typo they got me by mistake.”