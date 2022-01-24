New documentary by Andrew Neil will explore Boris Johnson’s ‘leadership in crisis’

Andrew Neil will front a documentary exploring Boris Johnson’s “political fight” in what the broadcaster has called “the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades”.

The programme – titled Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road – will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on 30 January. It will be one hour long.

A press release for the documentary said that Neil will be “on the inside track of Conservative Party turmoil”.

The veteran broadcaster will use his “unique access to Conservative MPs to take us inside the biggest leadership in crisis the country has faced since the fall of Margaret Thatcher”.

Neil said: “It’s the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades and we have a ringside seat.”

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost and Conservative MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson are due to appear in the documentary.

David Davis, the former minister and Tory grandee who recently urged Johnson to step down, will also feature in the programme.

Last week, Davis told the prime minister in the Commons: “In the name of God, go.”

Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Louisa Compton – Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport – said that this “timely film underlies the channel’s commitment to producing distinctive, thought-provoking and outstanding journalism”.

The prime minister continues to face calls to resign following reports of parties that took place at No 10 over lockdown.

The fallout from the parties continues to put pressure on Johnson, who was pictured with wine and cheese at a gathering in the garden of 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020.

Neil stepped down as the chairman and host of a primetime show on GB News last year, just three months after helping to launch the channel.

The 72-year-old was on air for less than two weeks before announcing that he was taking a break.

Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road will air on Saturday 30 January at 7.00pm.