Andrew Scott has revealed that the 2020 SAG Awards was a memorable night for him – and not just because he was nominated.

Scott described what he had been through in a red-carpet interview that sounded like a scene straight out of Fleabag, the series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge that Scott was in fact nominated for that night.

“I was beside Phoebe and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress and we were standing up,” the Sherlock actor told Variety. “I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you – the pain is so immediate.

“As Laura was speaking, I was crawling out, and by the time her speech was over, I was ripping off my tux.

“I was in the back, one of those rooms back there, writhing around in agony.”

open image in gallery Andrew Scott has revealed he passed a kidney stone during 2020 SAG awards ceremony ( Getty )

He said he was aware of what was happening to him since it wasn’t his first time with a kidney stone but still remembered being able to hear Dern’s speech as she picked up her award for Marriage Story. Waller-Bridge, he said, brought him water before the ambulance arrived.

“It happens immediately. So by the time Laura reached the stage, I was backstage.”

Scott had been nominated for his role as Hot Priest in the second season of critically acclaimed Fleabag but lost out to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Tony Shalhoub.

If anyone’s interested in what happened to his kidney stone, Scott isn’t telling.

“That’s too much. People don’t need to know about that. It was grisly,” he said.

At the SAG Awards this year, Scott was nominated for his role in the Netflix series Ripley but lost out to fellow Irishman Colin Farrell for The Penguin.

open image in gallery Scott was nominated for his role in the Netflix series Ripley, but lost out to fellow Irishman Colin Farrell for The Penguin ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

While Ripley and Scott received mostly positive reviews, The Independent’s Adam White felt that Scott was “all wrong for this otherwise decent Netflix adaptation”.

“Where Highsmith envisaged Ripley as an eerily calm social climber, who is charming and naive when he’s not beating people around the head with the oar of a boat, Scott plays him as more of an overt ghoul – someone oozing sociopathic menace in the corners of fancy ballrooms,” he wrote in a three-star review of the series.

Big winners at the SAG awards included Timothée Chalamet, who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, and Demi Moore, who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in the body horror The Substance.

The cast of the papal thriller Conclave took home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, while FX’s historical drama Shōgun triumphed in the television categories, winning five awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.