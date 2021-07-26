Andrew Shim, the actor best known for playing Milky in This is England, has been arrested in Spain on drug trafficking charges.

According to documents seen by The Mirror, Shim was let off with a suspended sentence after £75,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in his car last October.

After being arrested, he was remanded in Alhaurin de la Torre prison near Malaga as he awaited trial.

On the first day of his trial, the actor admitted to one count of drug trafficking.

His three-year prison sentence was suspended after the court reportedly heard that Shim suffers from addiction.

Two accomplices, Mattthew Adam Neale and Michael Regan, were also given suspended jail sentences.

Shim first rose to prominence as a child actor with a lead role in Shane Meadows’ acclaimed 1999 drama A Room for Romeo Brass.

The actor would reunite with Meadows several times down the years, including on Dead Man’s Shoes and This is England, later reprising his role in the televised sequel series, This is England ‘86, This is England ‘88 and This is England ‘90.

The Independent has contacted Shim’s representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.