Danny Dyer has said he thinks Andrew Tate makes “very f**ing interesting” points – but highlighted one big “problem” with the controversial commentator.

The British actor, whose credits include BBC soap EastEnders and gangster film The Football Factory, shared his opinion on Tate, who has long been mired in controversy due to misogynistic views that have seen him banned from numerous social media platforms.

In April, Dyer presented How to Be a Man, a documentary that saw the actor explore the subject of modern masculinity, and question whether men have “lost their sense of identity and what it means to be male in modern-day Britain”.

Dyer was asked about his views on Tate in a new interview, and the actor said he believes the commentator is only in the spotlight due to the media’s depiction of masculinity as “toxic”.

He told The Guardian: “Andrew Tate only exists because the media write about how masculinity is toxic. That’s how you create a space for Andrew Tate to exist.”

Dyer continued: “Some of the stuff he says is very f***ing interesting. The problem is, he’s such a c**k.”

The actor defended traditional gender roles, stating “it’s OK to be a provider and protector” as “it’s a natural instinct for a man”.

However, he added: “If we’re going to keep b*****king men for being too masculine and also b*****king them for not opening up about their feelings – you can’t have it both ways.”

open image in gallery Danny Dyer ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

Former professional kickboxer Tate has been criticised for his extreme views on traditional gender roles.

In October 2022, he recorded an interview with Piers Morgan and doubled down on the opinion that women “belong” to men in marriage.

He also said he has “managed to accumulate a large amount of affinity with the male population” because he’s echoing what “many men think and feel”.

Two months later, Tate was arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and organised crime charges. In June 2021, Tate and his brother were charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. They both deny all charges.

open image in gallery Andrew Tate being interviewed by Piers Morgan ( TalkTV )

Earlier this month, a court in Romania’s capital ruled that Tate can leave Romania, but said he must remain within the European Union (EU) as he awaits trial.

The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision to allow Tate to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, as a “significant victory and a major step forward” in the case.