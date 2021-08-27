Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died aged 61.

Michael’s family confirmed that he died last weekend following a short illness.

The retired hotelier became a beloved star on the popular Channel 4 programme after he and his family first appeared in the show’s debut episode in 2013.

News of his death was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday (27 August) by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.”

The statement remembered Andy as “a beloved father” to his children – Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis – as well as a “cherished husband” to Carolyne.

Carolyne, Alex and Louis joined Michael on Gogglebox.

“Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed,” read the statement.

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”

The Michael family first appeared on the show’s debut season in 2013, however, they exited the series after it was announced that Andy would be running for Ukip in the general election.

In 2015, he stood as the Ukip candidate for Hastings and Rye. During his election campaign, the family took time away from the series before returning when he was defeated.

Fans have mourned Michael’s death on social media.

One user wrote on Twitter: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Andy Michael. Sending love and support to the whole Michael family.”

“How sad – He was always very witty,” another added, while someone else wrote: “More terrible #Gogglebox news this week. RIP Andy.”

Michael’s death follows shortly after fellow Gogglebox star Mary Cook died earlier this week.

Cook – who appeared on the programme alongside her friend Marina Wingrove – died on Monday (23 August) at the age of 92.