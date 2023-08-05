Angela Rippon to become oldest Strictly Come Dancing contestant aged 79

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angela Rippon is set to become the oldest contestant to ever appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

A partial lineup for the forthcoming 21st series of the BBC’s hit ballroom dancing programme was announced on Friday (4 August).

Alongside Rippon, 78, it was also revealed that Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington and Bad Education star Layton Williams will be competing in the new series.

The contestants were unveiled on the BBC One chat series The One Show on Friday evening. The following morning, broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy became the fourth name on the list.

Appearing on The One Show, Rippon, a veteran journalist, said that she had initially asked the Strictly producers “why didn’t they ask me 10 years ago” when approached for the role.

“The serious reason behind doing it is because I’ve been advocating ever since I did a series called How to Stay Young with Chris van Tulleken where we demonstrated as part of the programme that dance is the complete full mind and body exercise for everybody, regardless of your age, but particularly for people as they get older,” she explained.

“And as I’m now 78, and will be 79 when we’re actually doing the programme … it would be wonderful if I could last long enough, a few weeks, and demonstrate even at my age that it is genuinely is possible for people that are older to be able to dance, to keep fit and strong, and help with their posture and balance, and to feel a million dollars.”

Rippon will be the oldest contestant by a margin of more than four years; the distinction was previously held by TV personality Johnny Ball, who danced in the 2012 series at the age of 74.

Her career in journalist spans more than half a century, and has encompassed everything from hard news to light entertainment.

Angela Rippon in a promotional image for ‘Strictly' (BBC)

In 1975, Rippon made history as the BBC’s first regular female news anchor.

She was awarded an OBE in 2004 for services to Broadcasting, Charity and the Arts, and was honoured with a CBE in 2017 for her services to dementia care.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Rippon is no stranger to a dancefloor, having previously hosted the series Come Dancing for three years in 1988.

In a statement, she said: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Strictly returns to the BBC in September.