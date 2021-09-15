The One Show’s Angela Scanlon rushed to hospital after ‘serious’ car crash

TV presenter Angela Scanlon was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a private ambulance and two other cars.

The Sun reported that the star, who has presented The One Show, was in an Addison Lee private car that crashed into a private ambulance in north London.

Scanlon was taken to hospital but was released shortly afterwards with sources telling the newspaper she was “doing okay”.

A witness told the publication: “It was a serious crash which involved four vehicles. It made a hell of a racket. Quite loud bangs. It was four vehicles in total.”

The witness continued: “People looked shocked and shook up. The damage to the Addison Lee was quite bad and the ambulance itself had to be taken away. It was shocking. The ambulance arrived quickly and took Angela away.”

Scanlon, who frequently steps in for regular host Alex Jones on The One Show, has also presented Robot Wars and Your Home Made Perfect for BBC Two.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 9:32am on Tuesday 14 September to reports of a collision involving several vehicles - including a private ambulance - on Bishops Avenue at the junction with Bancroft Avenue, N2. Officers attended. One person was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The road was closed whilst emergency services were at the scene.”

(Getty Images)

Scanlon has yet to publicly comment on the incident but posted a picture of flowers sent by her team on Instagram.