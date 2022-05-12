Emmy Rossum has revealed she developed blisters from wearing fake breasts while filming Peacock’s upcoming limited series Angelyne.

The five-episode show – set to release on 19 May – stars Rossum (Shameless) as the titular Angelyne, the billboard queen who took 1980s Los Angeles by storm.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rossum opened up about the lengthy four-to-five-hour process she went through each day to transform into the blonde icon.

“The physicality of the character was challenging,” she said. “The body is heavy, yet it has to feel light and effervescent.”

According to the outlet, Rossum got blisters as a result of the fake breasts and suffered tear duct issues from having to wear two pairs of contact lenses and hefty amounts of eye makeup.

“I found it to be completely liberating to look in the mirror and not see myself at all. At first, it’s unnerving,” she continued.

“But feeling lost gives way to this real liberation – from myself and the hang-ups that can impede a performance.”

Emmy Rossum (Getty Images)

Sam Esmail, who co-produced the series with wife Rossum, added: “When I say that there are times where I did not recognise her because she was lost in this person, I really mean it.

“This is my wife I’m talking about. It’s kind of eerie.”

Angelyne will be available to stream on Peacock on 19 May.