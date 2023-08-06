Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angus Cloud’s mother has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late son following his death aged 25.

Cloud was known for playing the role of Fezco in the hit teen drama Euphoria.

In a statement initially announcing his death, Cloud’s family did not disclose a cause, but noted that the actor had lost his father shortly before, and had “intensely struggled with this loss”.

On Friday (4 July), Cloud’s mother Lisa shared a post on Facebook in which she addressed her late son’s grief, but claimed that she did not believe he died by suicide.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she wrote. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Mesothelioma is a form of cancer that develops in the lining of organs, most commonly the lungs.

Lisa continued: “[Angus] was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art [projects], fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

She went on to share a heartfelt tribute to her late son, praising his work on Euphoria and describing his recovery from a brain injury – something that Cloud himself opened up about during his lifetime.

Angus Cloud as Fezco in ‘Euphoria’ (HBO)

“His struggles were real,” Lisa continued. “He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.

“His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.