Angus Cloud reveals he suffered ‘minor brain damage’ after breaking his skull as a teenager

‘Euphoria’ actor suffered a serious fall when he was younger

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:40
Comments
Euphoria season 2 official trailer released

Angus Cloud has revealed that he broke his skull after a fall around a decade ago, which caused “minor brain damage”.

The 24-year-old actor, who plays drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria, has become a fan favourite over the course of the show’s two seasons.

In a new interview, Cloud opened up about the source of a scar on the right side of his head, which was incurred after he fell into a construction pit when he was around the ages of 14 and 15.

“I was trapped. I eventually climbed out after – I don’t know how long,” he told Variety as part of the publication’s “Young Hollywood” special.

“It was hella hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain.”

After realising that it wasn’t likely that anyone would find him in the hole, Cloud went into what he called “survival mode” and climbed out, despite having broken his fingers.

He then made his way to his mother’s house, where she noticed he wasn’t his usual self.

Angus Cloud as Fezco in ‘Euphoria’

(HBO)

“She thought I was on drugs, ’cause my pupils was hella dilated,” he said. “I was trying to tell her what happened, but I could only start a sentence – I couldn’t finish it.”

Though he intended to go to bed to rest, Cloud's mother thought better and took him to the hospital after he started vomiting "mouthfuls of crimson red blood".

The full extent of his injuries was realised after surgery. He explained: “They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and – s**t, sealed me back up, and that was that.”

Looking back on the incident now, the actor says he barely counts it as a significant event as the effects were negligible.

“It was damn near like nothing really happened,” he said. “I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”

Euphoria is nominated for three Emmy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Drama Series.

