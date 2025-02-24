Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anjelica Huston has gotten candid about her relationship with Jack Nicholson after he reached out to her to see if she was OK during the recent wildfires that devastated Los Angeles.

Wildfires in the Californian city started on 7 January and spread quickly, killing at least 28 people and destroying more than 10,000 homes, while racking up billions in costs and leaving thousands of people homeless.

Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and Anna Faris were among the high-profile names who confirmed that they had lost a home to the fires, which engulfed areas between Santa Monica and Malibu.

Speaking to The Guardian, Huston revealed that although her home evaded the fires, “it came very, very close”. The Addams Family star also said that her electricity and water supply is still yet to return.

During the turmoil, Huston recalled received a phone call from her ex-boyfriend Nicholson, who wanted to check on her well-being.

“I was in a car with three dogs, two cats, and the housekeeper, and he called and asked if I was alright and if I had someplace I was staying,” said the 73-year-old.

“That’s the bottom line with he and I – when the chips are down, he’s there.”

Huston dated the Chinatown actor on and off for 17 years and despite their relationship ending in 1990, after he fathered a child with someone else, they still keep in touch.

Although Nicholson’s infidelities were well known, Huston said that she didn’t take his cheating personally.

“I loved him,” said The Witches actor. “I think in the world that I was living in, it wasn’t disrespectful. It was how he was, and it wasn’t so personal. I think as soon as I clocked that, it was alright, I knew how to protect myself. It didn’t make me happy, but I knew what I was doing.”

Jack Nicholson stands with Anjelica Huston at the Cannes Film Festival May, 1974 ( Getty Images )

Nicholson, 87, made a rare public appearance earlier this month when he appeared on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on 16 February.

The reclusive actor was joined by his daughter Rebecca Broussard, 34. From his seat in the audience, The Shining star introduced a performance by Adam Sandler. The actors starred opposite one another in the 2003 film Anger Management.