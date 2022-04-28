Doctor Who star Ann Davies has died aged 87.

The actor, who also starred in Grange Hill, died on Wednesday (27 April), her agent confirmed. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Barry Langford wrote on Twitter: “Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.”

He called Davies “a super actress with TV credits including DoctorWho and The Sculptress”.

“Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate. She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie,” he said.

Davies starred as Jenny in the 1964 Doctor Who TV story “The Dalek Invasion of Earth”. She later appeared as Mrs Singleton in Grange Hill in 1998.

In 2003, Davies also featured in an episode of the series Doctors as Annette Ludlow.

She was also married to actor Richard Briers until his death in February 2013. The pair had been married for over 50 years.

Davies and Briers (The Good Life, Ever Decreasing Circles) starred together in 1992’s Peter’s Friends opposite Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson. They later acted opposite one another in 1995’s In the Bleak Midwinter.

Davies is survived by her two daughters Katie and Lucy Briers, the latter of whom is an actor known for TV roles in Pride and Prejudice and Game On.