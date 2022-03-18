Anna Delvey clears up confusion over German heiress rumour following Inventing Anna dramatisation
‘No one introduces themselves like that,’ said the convicted scammer
Anna Delvey has cleared up the confusion surrounding speculation that she posed as a German heiress.
The true story of Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) reached worldwide audiences when it became the subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna.
Inventing Anna tells the incredible true story of Sorokin (played by Ozark’s Julia Garner), who successfully conned friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars before she was convicted of fraud and grand larceny.
At her trial in 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of swindling more than $200,000 (£147,000) from hotels, banks and other institutions. She scammed further sums of money from associates and friends whom she met under false pretences.
Real-life reports that Sorokin posed as a German heiress in order to con her peers were dramatised in the series, with other characters speculating about the origins of her apparent enormous wealth.
During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Sorokin spoke to host Alex Cooper over a video call from an ICE detention centre in upstate New York where she has been held for a year following her release from prison.
Cooper asked Sorokin to clarify whether she had, in fact, posed as a German heiress to scam her associates or whether the background story was a fabrication itself.
Asked whether she had ever told anyone that she was going to be inheriting money, Sorokin said: “No.”
She also responded “no” when questioned on whether she ever told anyone she was a German heiress.
“No one introduces themselves like that,” replied Sorokin. “Like, what kind of sentence is that? It’s completely ridiculous.”
When asked how she believes the narrative surrounding her German heiress origins began, Sorokin said that she thinks “people put together this story after the DA’s office released the original press release from when I got arraigned in October 2017”.
“I guess that would be my assumption but I don’t know,” she added. “It’s hard for me to track this because I was just in jail that whole time.”
Sorokin is currently being held by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for overstaying the terms of her visa.
