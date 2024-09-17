Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Hosts of The View have read a statement from Anna Delvey’s lawyer after claiming she still owes her victims money.

Russian-born Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted in 2019 of stealing $275,000 from hotels, banks, and individuals to fund her lavish lifestyle in New York City.

She was released from prison and granted house arrest in 2022, which she is still currently serving, and has since risen to international fame after Netflix released its miniseries Inventing Anna based on her life.

On Thursday’s (September 8) episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg said Delvey, who has been authorised by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to appear on Dancing With The Stars, has unfair privilege in comparison to others who have been detained by the service.

In the same segment, co-host and political strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the fraudster “still owes people money” and advised Delvey’s Dancing With The Stars co-stars to be “wary”.

Responding to the allegations on X/Twitter, Delvey wrote: “While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full 3+ years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction.” Days later, Griffin revealed the show had been contacted by Delvey’s legal representation over her comment.

“We recently discussed Anna Delvey, the convicted fraudster, noting she will be on Dancing With the Stars, and questioning the fairness of her being on the show, as it is an opportunity most convicted criminals and immigrants seeking asylum simply do not have,” she began.

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg and Anna Delvey ( ABC / Getty Images )

“After that discussion, we heard from Ms. Delvey’s lawyer, who strongly objected to our saying that ‘she still owes people money.’ He argued that statement falsely suggests she still owes restitution to her fraud victims, and he provided a document from the Office of Victim Services, that he says proves, ‘all of Ms Delvey’s restitution has been repaid in full and all the victims have been fully compensated.’”

The co-host concluded: “We are all looking forward to the new season of Dancing With The Stars, premiering tomorrow night right here on ABC.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In response to the statement, Delvey’s attorney Duncan Levin told The Hollywood Reporter: “We are thankful that The View has corrected their false and defamatory statements about Ms. Delvey.

“Like so many others, Anna has made mistakes and, most importantly, she has made amends by serving both time in prison and repaying all her debts in full. Anna deserves a second chance and accepts The View’s apology.”

open image in gallery Anna Delvey on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ ( Disney )

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch event for Dancing With The Stars earlier this month, Delvey said: “I actually miss being on house arrest because I now have to commute and people don’t come to me anymore.”

When asked if she was “intimidated” or “nervous” to take part in the competition after her time in jail, the fraudster said: “I mean, what’s the worst that can happen? They’re not gonna arrest me for dancing badly.”

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC on Tuesday, 17 September.