Anna Delvey demands apology from The View hosts over DWTS criticism

Convicted con artist Anna Delvey has lashed out at the hosts of The View after they criticized ABC’s decision to include Delvey in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.

Russian-born Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted in 2019 of stealing $275,000 from hotels, banks, and individuals to fund her lavish lifestyle in New York City.

She was released from prison and granted house arrest in 2022, which she is still currently serving, and has since risen to international fame after Netflix released its miniseries Inventing Anna based on her life.

On Thursday’s (September 8) episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg hit out at Delvey’s unfair privilege.

“I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their mother or their brother back,” the Sister Act star said. “And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there’s a reason? Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?”

Responding to The View’s official X account, Delvey wrote: “While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full 3+ years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction.”

The DWTS hopeful added in a statement to the New York Post: “Stay nasty ladies, but don’t forget to vote September 17th!” September 17 is the premiere date of the new season of the ABC dance competition.

The fraudster recently revealed that she was granted permission by ICE to participate in DWTS and that she would be “bejeweling” her ankle monitor while she takes part in the series.

open image in gallery Anna Delvey will compete on season 33 of ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with her on Thursday’s episode, saying about Delvey: “She defrauded so many people and then spent about two years in prison and then had to spend another 18 months in prison for overstaying her welcome and overstaying her visa. So she committed another crime, and what is the consequence of it? A federal bejeweled ankle monitor and a spot on a television show.”

“We have a felon running for president, why are we surprised?” Sara Haines responded, referring to former president Donald Trump, who was found guilty in May of falsifying business records.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch event for Dancing with the Stars, Delvey said: “I actually miss being on house arrest because I now have to commute and people don’t come to me anymore.”

When asked if she was “intimidated” or “nervous” to take part in the competition after her time in jail, the fraudster said: “I mean, what’s the worst that can happen? They’re not gonna arrest me for dancing badly.”

Delvey will be partnered with professional dancer Ezra Sosa on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, which debuts on Tuesday, September 17 at 8pm ET on ABC and will air weekly after that.