Anna Karen, star ofOn the Buses and EastEnders, has died aged 85 in a house fire in east London.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Windsor Road, Ilford shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday night (22 February).

A family friend confirmed the news to Mail Online, saying: “We are absolutely horrified at the news about Anna.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Windsor Road in Ilford.

“Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Brigade was called at 22:40 and the fire was under control by 23:38.

“Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Karen was best known for her role in the Seventies comedy On the Buses, in which she played dressing gown-wearing Olive Rudge, the sister of Reg Varney’s bus driver Stan.

Anna Karen in ‘On the Buses’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

She also appeared in EastEnders as Aunt Sal, sister of Peggy Mitchell, who was played by her lifelong friend, the late Barbara Windsor.

Barbara Windsor’s widow, Scott, said he was “desperately sad and shocked” by Karen’s death.

He added: “Anna had seen Barbara go through every stage of her life and their late night phone calls together before Barbara’s illness will always be a fond memory for me of hearing them put the world to rights.

“Anna and I had kept in regular contact since Barbara’s passing and she was a good friend and support to me when things were tough and we spoke a couple of weeks ago. It was a fun chat and I thought how upbeat she sounded.”

He said Karen was one of three people he asked to speak at his late wife’s funeral. “I will remember her straight talking, great humour and intelligence,” he said.

Singer and TV presenter Cheryl Baker tweeted: “I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire. What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her - She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.”

More to follow.