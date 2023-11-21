Annabel Giles, actor and TV star, dies suddenly aged 64

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British television presenter and radio actor Annabel Giles has died aged 64 months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Annabel, who is best known for co-presenting of ITV’s Posh Frocks and New Trousers, passed away peacefully on Monday (20 November) at Martlets Hospice in Hove, her family announced in a statement.

“In July, Mum was diagnosed with a Stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour,” her children wrote.

“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies.

“In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”

More to follow