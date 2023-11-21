Annabel Giles, actor and TV star, dies suddenly aged 64
Actor competed on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2013
British television presenter and radio actor Annabel Giles has died aged 64 months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Annabel, who is best known for co-presenting of ITV’s Posh Frocks and New Trousers, passed away peacefully on Monday (20 November) at Martlets Hospice in Hove, her family announced in a statement.
“In July, Mum was diagnosed with a Stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour,” her children wrote.
“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies.
“In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”
