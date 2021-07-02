90210 actor AnnaLynne McCord says she was assaulted but believes abusers deserve chance ‘for redemption’

90210 and Nip/Tuck actor AnnaLynne McCord has opened up about her experiences of childhood abuse and sexual assault in a new interview, reflecting that even her abusers “deserve an opportunity for redemption”.

The 33-year-old actor was speaking to creative agency House of Influence’s interview series ‘In The Zoom Room’.

McCord explained that she suffered abuse as a child which she had blocked out until she was raped by someone she considered a friend when she was 19.

“I came from horrible abuse. I grew up going through all of these horrible things that … that caused me absolute terrible pain,” she said in the interview.

McCord added that she does not consider those who abused her in the past to be “bad people”.

“The truth is, we’re not good and we’re not bad,” she said. “Even the person who sexually abused me as a child, and the person who sexually assaulted me when I was 19, they’re not bad people.”

“They make bad decisions from bad places that they were in at the time,” she added. “From my point of view, [they] deserve an opportunity for redemption.”

McCord went on to say that while starring in 90210 she found herself called upon to act our a storyline that was eerily similar to her own experience as a teenager.

“The showrunner literally writes my story in the script of 90210 without knowing it, unfortunately, because it is so common,” she said. “It was as if I got thrown back to when I was 19 in this moment with my friend, and this whole thing happened. I went into hysterics, just my whole body was wrapped with tears.”

The actor added that the experience reminded her that “you never know what someone’s battle is, you never know what someone’s going through”.

If you are struggling with your mental health and would like to speak to someone about how you’re feeling, you can contact the Samaritans by calling them for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch. In the USA, you can speak to RAINN's free and confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline by calling: 800.656.4673