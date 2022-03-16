Anne Hathaway has revealed the hilarious way she distracted Jared Leto from his Method style of acting.

The Oscar winners appear together in the new series WeCrashed. Leto, who is known for disappearing into his roles, employed his usual Method techniques while playing Adam Neumann, the Israeli founder and CEO of WeWork.

During a new interview, Hathaway said that Leto never broke character while working on the Apple TV+ series for six months.

She claimed she didn’t get to ”meet him out of character” until seeing him at South by Southwest (SXSW) earlier this month.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hathaway said she Zoomed with Leto ahead of the shoot, but felt he was in character as Paolo Gucci for his role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

“I really respect Jared’s process and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was, and we really created the most beautiful connection between us and I always wanted to be really respectful,” Hathaway said.

“But the day the House of Gucci trailer came out, I had to do something. I couldn’t just let it be.”

She said the trailer was released before they shot a “really intense” scene and, at the end of the day, she quoted Lady Gaga’s “father, son, house of Gucci” quote at him, adding: “Because you have to”.

“I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God, he split into three,” Hathaway said.

“It was like a Horcrux. It was like over here was Jared, here was Paolo Gucci and here was Adam Neumann.”

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in new series ‘WeCrashed’ (Apple TV+)

Hathaway then quipped that Leto essentially malfunctioned, mimicking a broken-down robot. She said: “I was like ‘Oh dear’ and he was like, ‘Woah, I think I just time travelled.’”

WeCrashed is available to stream on Apple TV+ from Friday (18 March). Read our review of the new series here.