Anne Heche’s cause of death is ruled an accident by coroner following car crash

The coroner revealed that Heche died due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries

Tom Murray
Thursday 18 August 2022 00:21
Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche's car crash speaks out

Anne Heche’s cause of death has been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The coroner revealed that Heche died due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home.

The report also noted that a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” was another “significant condition” from the collision.

It was announced by Heche’s family on 12 August that Heche, 53, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive”.

Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).

The actor was not under the influence of alcohol, alleges an LAPD source as reported by TMZ, but it is claimed that there was cocaine in her system, as well as fentanyl.

Heche’s family said in a statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche, 53, was best known for her roles in films Volcano and Six Days, Seven Night, US series Another World, and her performance in a Broadway production of Proof.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24/7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP

This story is being updated

