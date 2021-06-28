Anne Robinson has spoken about her views on whether women are pressured into looking a certain way when they appear on television.

The newly appointed Countdown presenter, who rose to fame as the “Queen of Mean” when presenting The Weakest Link from 2000-2012, is known for her love of fashion.

In an interview on Woman’s Hour, host Chloe Tilley commented that Robinson was known for being “immaculately turned out” but asked whether she ever felt pressure, as a woman in her seventies, to look that way.

“Oh no, no, the hair and the outfits are the most important [thing],” Robinson said. “Listen, no one’s going to listen to what you have to say unless you look good. If you go on television looking scrappy, looking like a tramp, that’s all they’re going to talk about.”

She continued: “I think I’m very shallow and it’s always been hugely important to me to dress well. It’s vanity.”

Robinson pointed out the double standards for men and women, suggesting that “if Huw Edwards had an identical twin sister, she wouldn’t be reading the news on his day off, would she?”.

“There is an expectation that part of having a woman on television is that she’ll look terrific,” she said. “I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, I’m just saying that’s how it is”.

Barnett then asked why Robinson felt it was important to be honest about the cosmetic surgery procedures she has undergone.

“I had a facelift in 2004 because I had the opportunity to have it, and I thought it would make me look better... it was never about being able to stay on television for longer, absolutely not,” she said. “It wasn’t pressure of any kind. It was no different to me always wanting to be a Size 10. Chloe, you’ll have to accept that I’m very vain, and very shallow.”

Robinson added that she would like to see more older women on current affairs programmes: “Maybe they feel if they have a woman over 50 reading the news, she’ll have to bring her mobility scooter in with her.”

It was recently announced that comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan will be hosting a new celebrity series of The Weakest Link on the BBC.

Robinson makes her Countdown debut on Channel 4 today (Monday 28 June).