Anne Robinson has claimed she can’t be “cancelled” because she isn’t on social media.

The so-called “Queen of Mean”, who became notorious as the presenter of the BBC competition The Weakest Link from 2000 to 2012, is preparing to debut as the new host of Channel 4’s Countdown.

Asked by The Times about her infamous digs at the personal lives and appearances of her guests on The Weakest Link, she questioned “who decides you must not say certain words or make certain jokes”.

“Social media,” came the response, “and you can say what you like but you may get cancelled or abused.”

“I don’t do any social media so I can’t be cancelled,” Robinson said. “But you’re right. The BBC would not now repeat my programmes.”

In February, a series of old clips showing some of Robinson’s cruellest barbs resurfaced on social media, after the announcement that she would be the new host of Countdown.

In one video, the presenter is seen questioning a contestant who is a full-time single mother, asking her: “So how many Asbos [anti-social behaviour orders]?” before adding: “How many of your three boys have got tags on their ankles?”

In another clip, she told a different woman that she looked “a bit lumpy and ugly”.

Speaking toThe Daily Mail, Robinson said that she would “never get away with all that now”.

“I don’t think half the things I said then I could say now,” she theorised. “Like, ‘Are you really that stupid?’ Or ‘Why are you so fat?’ That would be off limits.

“Everyone would be too worried about the poor contestants’ mental health. Everyone would be too worried about sending them home with issues.”

Countdown returns on 28 June at 2.10pm on Channel 4.